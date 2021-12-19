California 61, Dartmouth 55

DARTMOUTH (3-7)

Ogbu 0-1 0-0 0, Rai 5-14 1-1 12, Wade 4-8 0-0 9, Barry 4-11 1-1 10, Samuels 1-9 0-0 2, Krystowiak 7-14 3-3 20, Cornish 0-4 0-0 0, Slajchert 0-1 0-0 0, Adelekun 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-64 5-5 55.

CALIFORNIA (7-5)

Anticevich 3-10 0-0 7, Kelly 6-11 2-5 14, Kuany 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 2-4 1-1 5, Shepherd 6-17 4-5 18, Celestine 0-2 0-0 0, Alajiki 2-3 0-0 4, Foreman 1-3 0-0 3, Hyder 1-2 0-0 3, Thiemann 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 8-13 61.

Halftime_California 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 6-23 (Krystowiak 3-5, Rai 1-4, Wade 1-4, Barry 1-6, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2), California 5-19 (Shepherd 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-5, Alajiki 0-1, Celestine 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 27 (Wade 7), California 44 (Anticevich 15). Assists_Dartmouth 14 (Samuels 5), California 11 (Anticevich 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 13, California 12. A_3,977 (11,877).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.