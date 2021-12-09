California 72, Idaho St. 46

IDAHO ST. (1-8)
Carr 2-5 0-0 5, Parker 2-8 0-1 4, Cool 3-14 1-2 8, Ford 3-4 4-4 11, Smellie 0-2 5-6 5, Rodriguez 2-5 0-0 5, Burgin 0-3 0-0 0, Porter 1-2 1-4 3, Stormark 1-1 0-0 2, Visentin 0-2 1-2 1, Buzangu 0-1 2-2 2, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Sorensen 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 14-21 46.
CALIFORNIA (5-5)
Alajiki 2-4 0-0 5, Anticevich 4-11 0-0 10, Kelly 6-11 0-0 12, Foreman 1-2 0-0 3, Shepherd 4-10 3-4 11, Brown 2-4 4-9 8, Celestine 3-5 0-0 7, Thiemann 4-5 4-5 12, Anyanwu 2-7 0-0 4, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-59 11-19 72.
Halftime_California 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 4-21 (Ford 1-1, Rodriguez 1-2, Carr 1-4, Cool 1-5, Parker 0-1, Porter 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Burgin 0-2, Smellie 0-2, Sorensen 0-2), California 5-13 (Anticevich 2-5, Foreman 1-1, Alajiki 1-2, Celestine 1-2, Anyanwu 0-1, Brown 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 25 (Ford 4), California 40 (Anticevich 10). Assists_Idaho St. 4 (Cool, Ford, Smellie, Porter 1), California 13 (Shepherd 7). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 17, California 20. A_3,132 (11,877).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments