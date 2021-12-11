California 72, Santa Clara 60

SANTA CLARA (7-3)
Braun 4-8 1-2 9, Justice 4-15 2-2 13, Pipes 3-9 1-2 7, G.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, J.Williams 5-12 2-2 12, Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Tongue 3-5 0-0 6, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 6-8 60.
CALIFORNIA (6-5)
Anticevich 4-11 4-4 12, Kelly 8-11 2-2 18, Kuany 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Shepherd 6-19 2-2 15, Celestine 3-6 2-2 8, Foreman 3-4 0-0 7, Alajiki 2-3 0-0 6, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 10-10 72.
Halftime_California 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 6-21 (G.Williams 3-5, Justice 3-9, Braun 0-1, Tongue 0-1, Pipes 0-2, J.Williams 0-3), California 4-11 (Alajiki 2-3, Foreman 1-2, Shepherd 1-4, Anticevich 0-1, Kuany 0-1). Rebounds_Santa Clara 25 (Justice 10), California 37 (Anticevich, Kelly 8). Assists_Santa Clara 12 (Pipes 4), California 13 (Shepherd 6). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 12, California 15.
