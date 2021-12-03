California 73, Oregon St. 61

OREGON ST. (1-7)
Alatishe 9-12 2-3 21, Silva 0-3 0-0 0, Hunt 2-8 1-2 6, Lucas 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 7-10 0-1 14, Calloo 3-7 2-2 8, Rand 3-9 0-0 7, Akanno 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-60 6-10 61.
CALIFORNIA (4-4)
Anticevich 5-13 2-2 12, Kelly 8-11 4-4 20, Kuany 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Shepherd 8-14 6-8 25, Celestine 0-2 2-2 2, Foreman 1-3 0-0 3, Alajiki 2-2 0-1 5, Thiemann 1-2 0-0 2, Hyder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-19 73.
Halftime_California 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 3-12 (Alatishe 1-1, Hunt 1-2, Rand 1-3, Calloo 0-1, Akanno 0-2, Lucas 0-3), California 5-17 (Shepherd 3-4, Alajiki 1-1, Foreman 1-3, Brown 0-1, Celestine 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Anticevich 0-5). Fouled Out_Rand. Rebounds_Oregon St. 22 (Alatishe 8), California 41 (Kelly 13). Assists_Oregon St. 7 (Davis 4), California 12 (Anticevich, Brown 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 17, California 10. A_4,505 (11,877).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments