California 73, Pacific 53

PACIFIC (5-9)

Bailey 3-10 0-0 8, Freeman 4-7 0-0 8, Avdalovic 2-9 0-0 5, Blake 2-6 0-0 6, Crockrell 3-6 0-0 6, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Byers 4-5 2-2 10, Wilson-Rouse 2-4 0-0 4, Bell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 22-57 4-4 53.

CALIFORNIA (8-5)

Anticevich 9-14 0-0 25, Kelly 5-15 1-2 11, Jo.Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Celestine 5-6 0-0 12, Shepherd 4-12 3-3 11, Hyder 0-3 0-0 0, Foreman 1-2 0-0 2, Alajiki 1-1 0-0 3, Thiemann 0-1 2-2 2, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 6-7 73.

Halftime_Pacific 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 5-20 (Blake 2-4, Bailey 2-7, Avdalovic 1-4, Wilson-Rouse 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bell 0-2), California 11-24 (Anticevich 7-11, Celestine 2-3, Alajiki 1-1, Jo.Brown 1-1, Foreman 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Hyder 0-3, Shepherd 0-3). Rebounds_Pacific 25 (Bailey, Freeman 6), California 33 (Anticevich 11). Assists_Pacific 8 (Crockrell 3), California 13 (Jo.Brown 8). Total Fouls_Pacific 15, California 15. A_3,712 (11,877).

