California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

NORTH DAKOTA (3-6)
Sueker 4-10 4-4 13, Tsartsidze 2-6 2-2 6, Bruns 6-10 3-3 19, Igbanugo 1-4 1-2 3, Panoam 4-8 2-2 12, Norman 0-5 4-4 4, Matthews 3-4 0-0 6, Danielson 0-0 3-4 3, Grant 0-1 1-2 1, Howard 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 20-23 71.
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (7-1)
Akin 6-6 4-6 16, Ta.Armstrong 4-12 2-2 11, Hunter 4-8 1-2 12, Rowell 3-7 0-0 8, Thomas 3-5 1-1 7, Tr.Armstrong 5-11 0-0 11, Campbell 1-1 1-1 3, Sawyer 2-2 0-0 4, Wade 2-2 0-0 4, Stone 4-4 0-1 8, Dybala 1-2 0-0 2, Kund 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-62 9-13 89.
Halftime_California Baptist 40-34. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-22 (Bruns 4-7, Panoam 2-5, Sueker 1-2, Grant 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Tsartsidze 0-2, Norman 0-3), California Baptist 8-24 (Hunter 3-5, Rowell 2-5, Kund 1-2, Ta.Armstrong 1-5, Tr.Armstrong 1-6, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 22 (Sueker 5), California Baptist 35 (Ta.Armstrong 8). Assists_North Dakota 16 (Sueker, Norman 4), California Baptist 25 (Ta.Armstrong 15). Total Fouls_North Dakota 14, California Baptist 20. A_2,606 (6,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments