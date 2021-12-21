Trending:
Camara’s double-double leads Dayton past Southern 69-60

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:07 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern on Tuesday night.

Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Flyers (8-5), who have won four straight games at home. DaRon Holmes II added 10 points and four blocks. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Brion Whitley had 14 points for the Jaguars (6-7). Terrell Williams added 12 points, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11.

