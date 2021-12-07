Campbell 74, Columbia International 56

COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-1)
Brinson 4-10 0-0 10, Causey 1-1 0-0 3, Heathcock 2-3 3-3 7, Oates 2-5 2-2 7, McKinney 4-11 0-0 10, Pope 5-10 0-0 12, Howard 2-2 0-0 4, Arrillaga 0-3 0-0 0, Grogan 0-2 0-0 0, Wolkowyski 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Mbergan 0-0 0-0 0, Stills 0-0 0-0 0, Warga 0-0 0-0 0, Malavrazic 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-50 6-7 56.
CAMPBELL (6-2)
Carralero 6-11 0-0 12, Clemons 0-0 4-4 4, McCullough 8-9 0-0 16, Whitfield 1-2 0-0 3, Henderson 7-10 0-0 14, Thompson 5-12 0-0 12, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Mokseckas 3-4 0-0 6, Stajcic 0-5 5-6 5, Vaistaras 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Lusane 1-1 0-0 2, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 9-10 74.
Halftime_Campbell 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 8-22 (McKinney 2-3, Brinson 2-5, Pope 2-5, Causey 1-1, Oates 1-2, Barnett 0-1, Grogan 0-1, Woods 0-1, Arrillaga 0-3), Campbell 3-18 (Thompson 2-7, Whitfield 1-1, Henderson 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Mokseckas 0-1, Vaistaras 0-1, Carralero 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Columbia International 25 (Howard 5), Campbell 27 (McCullough 6). Assists_Columbia International 8 (Brinson 3), Campbell 17 (Carralero, Clemons, Thompson, Stajcic 3). Total Fouls_Columbia International 11, Campbell 8. A_1,110 (3,095).
