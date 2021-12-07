Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Campbell defeats Columbia International 74-56

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Austin McCullough had 16 points and six rebounds as Campbell defeated NAIA-member Columbia International 74-56 on Tuesday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 14 points for Campbell (7-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jesus Carralero added 12 points. Messiah Thompson had 12 points.

Devin Pope had 12 points for the Rams. Jalen Brinson added 10 points. Skyler McKinney had 10 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights