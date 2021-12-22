Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT

FLORIDA GULF COAST (10-4)

Anderson 4-5 0-0 9, Samuel 10-15 0-1 20, Catto 2-9 2-2 7, Dunn-Martin 10-25 7-8 30, Largie 3-4 0-0 6, Halvorsen 3-9 1-2 10, Richie 2-5 0-0 6, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Weir 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 10-13 90.

CANISIUS (4-9)

Hitchon 9-15 4-6 28, Fofana 3-10 7-8 13, Harried 2-12 5-6 10, Henderson 7-14 0-0 19, Long 5-7 6-8 16, Uijtendaal 1-3 0-0 2, Ahemed 3-3 2-2 9, Maslennikov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 24-30 97.

Halftime_Canisius 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 10-34 (Halvorsen 3-8, Dunn-Martin 3-14, Richie 2-5, Anderson 1-2, Catto 1-4, Miller 0-1), Canisius 13-30 (Hitchon 6-8, Henderson 5-10, Ahemed 1-1, Harried 1-4, Maslennikov 0-1, Uijtendaal 0-2, Fofana 0-4). Fouled Out_Halvorsen. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Samuel 12), Canisius 32 (Hitchon 11). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 17 (Dunn-Martin 7), Canisius 20 (Henderson 7). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 22, Canisius 13. A_735 (2,176).

