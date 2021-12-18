Carry, Kent State host Southern

Southern (5-6) vs. Kent State (5-4)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tyrone Lyons and Southern will battle Sincere Carry and Kent State. Lyons has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Carry is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kent State’s Carry has averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 13 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Lyons has averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jayden Saddler has put up 10.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carry has accounted for 47 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. Carry has 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 5-0 when they score at least 69 points and 0-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Jaguars are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-6 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Kent State defense has held opponents to 59.4 points per game, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Southern has given up an average of 72.5 points through 11 games (ranking the Jaguars 211th).

