Carry, Kent State visit WVU

Kent State (5-3) vs. West Virginia (8-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Sincere Carry and Kent State will battle Taz Sherman and West Virginia. Carry has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Sherman is averaging 21.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Sherman is averaging 21.2 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.1 points per game. The Golden Flashes are led by Carry, who is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherman has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all West Virginia field goals over the last three games. Sherman has accounted for 24 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Golden Flashes are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than 69.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 68.5 points while giving up 58.

STINGY DEFENSE: West Virginia has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.7 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

