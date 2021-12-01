Trending:
Carter Jr. lifts Navy past William & Mary 75-56

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:49 pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Navy topped William & Mary 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Walker scored 15 points and pulled seven rebounds for Navy (6-2), which won its fifth straight. Greg Summers added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Midshipmen.

Langdon Hatton had 17 points for the Tribe (1-7), Tyler Rice scored 16 and Ben Wight had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

