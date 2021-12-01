CCSU 73, Holy Cross 67

HOLY CROSS (2-6)
Gates 6-15 3-3 16, Johnson 3-9 3-4 10, Luc 3-9 4-4 11, Kenney 0-1 0-2 0, Martindale 8-12 3-3 22, Townsel 2-4 2-3 6, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Humphrey 1-4 0-0 2, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Rabinovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 15-19 67.
CCSU (2-6)
Brown 1-6 1-2 3, Krishnan 5-8 3-4 16, Newkirk 3-7 1-1 8, Scantlebury 8-10 6-6 25, Snoddy 4-5 3-3 11, McLaughlin 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Ostrowsky 0-3 1-2 1, Ayangma 2-2 0-2 4, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 15-20 73.
Halftime_CCSU 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 6-17 (Martindale 3-5, Luc 1-2, Gates 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Montgomery 0-1, Humphrey 0-2), CCSU 8-17 (Scantlebury 3-3, Krishnan 3-5, Mitchell 1-3, Newkirk 1-3, Ostrowsky 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 27 (Gates 11), CCSU 25 (Brown, Newkirk, Scantlebury, Mitchell 4). Assists_Holy Cross 7 (Martindale 3), CCSU 10 (Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 19, CCSU 18.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments