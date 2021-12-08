Trending:
Cele scores 18 to carry Marist over Binghamton 64-51

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:10 pm
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Samkelo Cele posted 18 points as Marist topped Binghamton 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Jao Ituka had 15 points for Marist (4-4). Victor Enoh added nine rebounds.

Christian Hinckson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (2-6). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

