Cent. Arkansas 119, Champion Christian 47

CHAMPION CHRISTIAN (0-6)

Hawkins 3-13 4-4 12, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Blakely 0-3 0-0 0, Capaci 3-10 0-0 9, Williams 4-16 2-3 12, Jenkins 0-8 1-2 1, Malone 4-4 3-4 13, Glover 0-0 0-1 0, Harris 0-1 0-2 0, Beam 0-0 0-1 0, Prince-Sadler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-58 10-17 47.

CENT. ARKANSAS (3-10)

Chatham 9-11 0-0 18, Cooper 4-10 0-0 12, Hunter 7-10 3-3 17, Hall 6-12 0-0 12, Klintman 3-6 2-2 10, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Bounds 6-10 0-0 12, Cato 4-6 5-6 13, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Simmons 3-3 0-0 9, Kayouloud 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 49-83 10-11 119.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 59-25. 3-Point Goals_Champion Christian 9-28 (Capaci 3-8, Malone 2-2, Williams 2-6, Hawkins 2-7, Harris 0-1, Blakely 0-2, Jenkins 0-2), Cent. Arkansas 11-26 (Cooper 4-10, Simmons 3-3, Klintman 2-4, Kayouloud 1-1, Baker 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Hall 0-2). Rebounds_Champion Christian 14 (Hawkins 4), Cent. Arkansas 60 (Hunter 13). Assists_Champion Christian 5 (Williams 3), Cent. Arkansas 29 (Klintman 9). Total Fouls_Champion Christian 14, Cent. Arkansas 16. A_279 (5,320).

