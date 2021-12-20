Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

HENDRIX (0-1)

Conrad 5-7 3-4 13, Fitch 3-4 0-0 7, Stanley 1-10 2-2 4, Coman 4-9 1-1 11, Parks 1-2 0-0 2, Eaton 1-2 2-2 4, Ryan 4-10 4-4 12, Deithloff 0-2 0-2 0, Rasberry 0-5 2-2 2, Weakley 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 19-53 15-19 56.

CENT. ARKANSAS (2-9)

Chatham 4-7 0-0 8, Hunter 7-13 0-0 15, Olowokere 4-9 2-2 12, Hall 6-8 0-0 14, Klintman 4-8 5-5 15, Kayouloud 8-11 3-3 20, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Cato 1-5 1-2 3, Munson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 35-66 12-14 90.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 47-24. 3-Point Goals_Hendrix 3-20 (Coman 2-7, Fitch 1-1, Eaton 0-1, Ryan 0-1, Weakley 0-1, Deithloff 0-2, Stanley 0-7), Cent. Arkansas 8-26 (Hall 2-3, Klintman 2-4, Olowokere 2-5, Kayouloud 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Chatham 0-1, Munson 0-1, Baker 0-3, Cato 0-4). Rebounds_Hendrix 25 (Ryan 5), Cent. Arkansas 40 (Kayouloud 7). Assists_Hendrix 12 (Coman, Eaton 3), Cent. Arkansas 20 (Klintman 6). Total Fouls_Hendrix 10, Cent. Arkansas 17. A_512 (5,320).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.