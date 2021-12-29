Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69

CENT. MICHIGAN (2-10)

Bissainthe 4-8 3-6 12, Henderson 4-12 8-9 18, Jackson 3-9 0-0 9, Lopez 2-5 5-5 9, Miller 2-7 3-6 8, Taylor 4-7 0-0 9, Polk 3-5 0-1 6, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Pavrette 0-0 1-2 1, Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 20-29 72.

KENT ST. (5-6)

Beck 2-4 4-4 9, Carry 5-19 10-12 22, Garcia 2-6 1-2 5, Jacobs 2-6 8-10 13, Santiago 0-9 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-3 9, Hamilton 2-3 3-4 7, Odusipe 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 18-55 27-35 69.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 8-21 (Jackson 3-7, Henderson 2-4, Bissainthe 1-2, Miller 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Wade 0-2), Kent St. 6-34 (Johnson 2-5, Carry 2-13, Beck 1-3, Jacobs 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Santiago 0-9). Fouled Out_Bissainthe, Polk, Jacobs, Hamilton. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 36 (Taylor 10), Kent St. 29 (Carry, Jacobs, Johnson 5). Assists_Cent. Michigan 15 (Miller 7), Kent St. 13 (Jacobs 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 27, Kent St. 24. A_802 (6,327).

