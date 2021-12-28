Central Ark. goes up against A&M

Central Arkansas (2-9) vs. Texas A&M (10-2)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned blowout home victories in their last game. Texas A&M earned a 102-52 win over Dallas Christian on Monday, while Central Arkansas won easily 90-56 over Hendrix College on Dec. 12.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bears have been led by Darious Hall and Camren Hunter. Hall is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Hunter is putting up 12 points per game. The Aggies have been led by Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford, who have combined to score 21.3 points per contest.DOMINANT DARIOUS: Hall has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Central Arkansas is 0-9 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Texas A&M is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points. The Aggies have averaged 82.8 points per game over their last five.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 94.4 points during those contests. Texas A&M has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

