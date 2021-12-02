Central Ark. visits Arkansas St.

Central Arkansas (1-7) vs. Arkansas State (4-2)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays host to Central Arkansas in a non-conference matchup. Arkansas State beat Kansas City by 11 points at home on Sunday, while Central Arkansas came up short in a 97-60 game at Arkansas on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bears have been led by Camren Hunter and Darious Hall. Hunter is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Hall is putting up 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been anchored by Norchad Omier and Desi Sills. Omier has averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds while Sills has put up 13.8 points and 2.2 steals per game.CLUTCH CAMREN: Hunter has connected on 26.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Arkansas’s Collin Cooper has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 14 for 33 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last five road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 92 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Central Arkansas has averaged only 65.2 points per game over its last five games. The Bears are giving up 80.4 points per game over that stretch.

