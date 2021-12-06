Charleston looks to sweep Tulane

College of Charleston (5-3) vs. Tulane (3-5)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston goes for the season sweep over Tulane after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last played each other on Nov. 30, when Tulane made just six 3-pointers on 14 attempts while the Cougars hit 12 of 25 from deep on the way to a four-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Jalen Cook is averaging 19 points to lead the way for the Green Wave. Complementing Cook is Jaylen Forbes, who is producing 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by John Meeks, who is averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kevin Cross has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Cross has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Green Wave have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Tulane has 48 assists on 81 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three outings while College of Charleston has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.9 possessions per game.

