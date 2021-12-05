Trending:
Charleston Southern beats Tarleton 59-57

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 10:19 pm
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cheikh Faye scored 16 points, Deontaye Buskey added 10 and Charleston Southern beat Tarleton 59-57 on Sunday night.

Sadarius Bowser converted a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 58-57 lead and Sean Price added a free throw in the closing seconds.

Freddy Hicks had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tarleton (1-7). Shamir Bogues, Montre Gipson and Tahj Small each had 12 points.

