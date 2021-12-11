Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

CHARLOTTE (4-4)
Braswell 3-6 0-0 9, Khalifa 4-4 0-0 11, Butler 7-11 3-4 18, Trapp 0-4 0-0 0, J.Young 9-14 4-4 26, Cannon 0-1 4-4 4, Threadgill 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-3 0-0 0, Vasic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 11-12 68.
VALPARAISO (5-5)
Kithier 3-5 0-0 6, Krikke 2-4 4-4 8, Anderson 4-11 2-2 12, Edwards 6-11 0-0 16, King 5-12 6-6 17, Taylor 2-9 2-2 8, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, DeAveiro 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-14 67.
Halftime_Charlotte 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-17 (J.Young 4-5, Khalifa 3-3, Braswell 3-5, Butler 1-1, Cannon 0-1, Threadgill 0-1, Vasic 0-1), Valparaiso 9-24 (Edwards 4-8, Anderson 2-5, Taylor 2-6, King 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Krikke 0-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 27 (Butler 10), Valparaiso 22 (Kithier 7). Assists_Charlotte 15 (Khalifa 4), Valparaiso 13 (Anderson, Taylor 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 7, Valparaiso 10.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments