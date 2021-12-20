Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-6)

Pollard 1-3 0-0 2, London 4-8 1-2 12, Phillip 0-6 2-2 2, Styles 5-14 4-4 15, Voyles 4-8 0-0 10, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Thompson 2-9 0-0 5, Akinsanya 1-3 0-0 2, Nugent 2-7 0-1 4, Mensah 1-2 0-0 2, Milivojevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 7-9 54.

CHARLOTTE (6-5)

Braswell 3-3 2-2 9, Khalifa 2-7 2-3 6, Butler 2-7 6-8 11, Trapp 4-10 0-0 8, Young 8-15 2-2 20, Jallow 3-6 3-3 10, Cannon 1-2 0-0 3, Vasic 0-0 1-2 1, Threadgill 0-1 2-2 2, Folkes 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 18-22 70.

Halftime_Charlotte 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-30 (London 3-6, Voyles 2-4, Styles 1-4, Thompson 1-7, Mensah 0-1, Pollard 0-1, Davis 0-2, Nugent 0-2, Phillip 0-3), Charlotte 6-20 (Young 2-5, Braswell 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Jallow 1-3, Butler 1-5, Khalifa 0-1, Threadgill 0-1, Trapp 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 32 (Pollard, Styles, Akinsanya 6), Charlotte 41 (Trapp 12). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 9 (London, Phillip 3), Charlotte 12 (Khalifa 3). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Charlotte 7. A_2,092 (9,105).

