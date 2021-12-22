Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82

W. CAROLINA (6-7)

Petrakis 0-1 0-0 0, Bacote 4-8 0-0 9, Robinson 8-17 1-2 19, Woolbright 7-11 3-4 17, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Banks 8-9 1-1 22, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 1-2 2-2 4, Price 0-1 2-2 2, Massey 1-1 0-0 2, Everett 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 9-11 82.

CHARLOTTE (7-5)

Braswell 7-8 4-4 22, Khalifa 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 9-14 3-6 22, Trapp 6-11 2-6 17, Young 6-11 4-4 20, Cannon 0-0 2-2 2, Jallow 1-5 1-2 4, Folkes 2-3 0-0 4, Vasic 2-3 1-2 5, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Threadgill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 17-26 98.

Halftime_Charlotte 45-43. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 9-18 (Banks 5-6, Robinson 2-7, Bacote 1-1, Harris 1-2, Petrakis 0-1, Price 0-1), Charlotte 13-25 (Braswell 4-5, Young 4-6, Trapp 3-6, Jallow 1-2, Butler 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Khalifa 0-1, Larson 0-1). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_W. Carolina 25 (Harris 5), Charlotte 24 (Butler 8). Assists_W. Carolina 9 (Bacote, Woolbright 3), Charlotte 19 (Trapp 7). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 23, Charlotte 14. A_2,805 (9,105).

