Charlotte, FAU start conference play

Charlotte (7-5, 0-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (7-6, 0-0)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Florida Atlantic meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Charlotte finished with five wins and 11 losses, while Florida Atlantic won seven games and lost five.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has averaged 14.3 points while Alijah Martin has put up 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the 49ers, Jahmir Young has averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Austin Butler has put up 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Young has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. Young has accounted for 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST RATIOS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Florida Atlantic has an assist on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Charlotte has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has scored 76.2 points and allowed 74.2 points over its last five games. Florida Atlantic has managed 67.2 points while giving up only 56 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.