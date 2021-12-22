Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (9-4)

Dishman 4-8 1-2 9, Bufford 1-4 1-2 3, Jefferson 4-7 2-2 13, Lawrence 1-5 0-0 2, Sims 1-8 0-0 3, Weston 7-11 2-2 16, Millin 2-4 0-0 4, Fussell 4-6 0-0 9, Lenard 2-5 2-3 6, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 8-11 65.

CHATTANOOGA (10-3)

Banks 2-6 0-0 4, De Sousa 2-5 2-2 6, Caldwell 4-8 2-2 11, Jean-Baptiste 7-10 4-4 24, M.Smith 5-9 10-12 21, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Diggs 1-3 0-1 2, Ayeni 1-2 2-2 4, Ledford 0-1 0-0 0, Hankton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 20-23 77.

Halftime_Middle Tennessee 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 5-21 (Jefferson 3-6, Fussell 1-2, Sims 1-2, Bufford 0-1, King 0-1, Weston 0-1, Lenard 0-2, Millin 0-2, Lawrence 0-4), Chattanooga 9-19 (Jean-Baptiste 6-8, Walker 1-1, M.Smith 1-3, Caldwell 1-5, Banks 0-1, De Sousa 0-1). Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 21 (Weston 5), Chattanooga 30 (M.Smith 13). Assists_Middle Tennessee 11 (Lawrence, Sims, Weston, Fussell 2), Chattanooga 15 (M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 21, Chattanooga 13. A_2,730 (10,928).

