Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

CHATTANOOGA (8-1)
Banks 1-2 2-2 4, De Sousa 5-8 4-8 14, Hankton 1-1 0-0 2, Jean-Baptiste 1-13 0-0 2, M.Smith 9-12 8-9 28, Caldwell 5-6 0-0 15, Diggs 3-3 5-6 11, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Ayeni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 19-25 78.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (5-4)
Pember 6-12 7-7 19, Battle 4-12 0-0 9, Jones 8-12 0-0 22, Stephney 1-3 0-0 2, Thorpe 5-10 5-8 15, Kimble 2-6 0-0 6, Jude 0-3 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-15 73.
Halftime_Chattanooga 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 7-15 (Caldwell 5-5, M.Smith 2-2, Jean-Baptiste 0-8), UNC-Asheville 9-23 (Jones 6-10, Kimble 2-6, Battle 1-4, Jude 0-1, Pember 0-1, Stephney 0-1). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_Chattanooga 26 (M.Smith 8), UNC-Asheville 24 (Pember 7). Assists_Chattanooga 12 (Jean-Baptiste 5), UNC-Asheville 11 (Thorpe 7). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 19, UNC-Asheville 19. A_405 (3,200).
