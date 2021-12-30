Chattanooga 82, ETSU 52

ETSU (8-6)

T.Brewer 5-15 2-4 15, Seymour 2-7 7-7 11, L.Brewer 1-7 0-0 2, King 4-9 2-2 10, Sloan 3-5 0-0 8, Patterson 2-3 0-1 4, Yasser 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Farah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 11-14 52.

CHATTANOOGA (11-3)

Banks 2-8 2-2 7, De Sousa 6-9 1-3 13, Caldwell 3-5 2-2 11, Jean-Baptiste 5-9 0-0 11, M.Smith 7-17 1-1 17, Hankton 2-3 0-0 5, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Diggs 3-3 2-4 8, Ayeni 2-4 1-1 5, Ledford 2-4 0-0 5, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 9-13 82.

Halftime_Chattanooga 43-30. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 5-18 (T.Brewer 3-6, Sloan 2-3, Charles 0-1, King 0-2, L.Brewer 0-3, Seymour 0-3), Chattanooga 9-27 (Caldwell 3-5, M.Smith 2-8, Hankton 1-2, Banks 1-3, Ledford 1-3, Jean-Baptiste 1-5, Stricklen 0-1). Rebounds_ETSU 23 (T.Brewer 5), Chattanooga 44 (De Sousa 13). Assists_ETSU 4 (Sloan 2), Chattanooga 16 (Banks 6). Total Fouls_ETSU 15, Chattanooga 15. A_3,025 (10,928).

