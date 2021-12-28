On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 12:53 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken to operate on his injured knee, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The England international damaged knee ligaments in a Champions League game against Juventus on Nov. 23 and Chelsea opted initially to take what it described as a “conservative rehab approach.”

“Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress,” Chelsea said, “and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair.”

That could rule out Chilwell for the remainder of the season.

Marcos Alonso is the only other specialist left wing back in the European champions’ squad, with manager Thomas Tuchel preferring a 3-4-3 formation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Pre-Press Manager Francine "Renee" Rosa retires after 37 years of service