Church scores 20 as DePaul women top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:26 pm
1 min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Deja Church had 20 points, Anessah Morrow added 18 points with 17 rebounds and DePaul used balanced offense to top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Blue Demons (8-2) shot 53% in the second half, including 56% in the fourth quarter to finally build a double-digit lead in a tight game. They finished 39 of 76 from the field, controlled the paint 62-50 and rebounding 46-30 to win their second straight against the Wildcats (6-2) after four losses.

Darrione Rogers had 17 points and nine boards, Sonya Morris 13 and Lexi Held 10 as all five DePaul starters shot 50% or better.

Robin Benton had 22 points while Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt each added 18 for Kentucky, which had won its previous four contests. The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Rhyne Howard, was held to 12 points.

The Wildcats shot 46% from the field but missed all 14 of their 3-point attempts.

Kentucky also played without No. 2 scorer Dre’Una Edwards, who was suspended one game for failing to uphold academic standards.

Kentucky also honored former coach Matthew Mitchell, who retired just before last season as the program’s winningest coach. He was presented with framed No. 1 jerseys at halftime, and the team played video tributes from former players throughout the game. Several joined him for a group picture at midcourt.

