Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58

CINCINNATI (5-2)
Ado 6-7 2-3 14, Adams-Woods 1-12 0-1 2, Davenport 5-11 0-0 14, DeJulius 5-14 0-0 12, Newman 2-6 0-2 5, Saunders 1-5 0-0 3, Koval 2-5 0-0 5, Lakhin 2-3 0-2 4, Madsen 0-2 0-0 0, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-66 2-10 59.
MIAMI (OHIO) (5-1)
Ayah 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 6-13 0-3 14, Grant 4-10 4-4 12, Lairy 7-20 2-2 20, White 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, McNamara 0-1 0-0 0, Ames 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-58 8-11 58.
Halftime_Cincinnati 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 9-33 (Davenport 4-10, DeJulius 2-7, Koval 1-3, Newman 1-3, Saunders 1-3, Madsen 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-6), Miami (Ohio) 6-22 (Lairy 4-9, Brown 2-6, Grant 0-1, Williams 0-2, Coleman-Lands 0-4). Fouled Out_Saunders, Lakhin. Rebounds_Cincinnati 44 (Ado 11), Miami (Ohio) 34 (Brown 9). Assists_Cincinnati 11 (Adams-Woods 5), Miami (Ohio) 8 (Grant 3). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 14, Miami (Ohio) 14.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments