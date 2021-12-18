Cincinnati 71, Ashland 57

ASHLAND (0-0)

Koch 4-11 3-4 13, Thompson 7-9 0-2 14, Baumgardner 1-4 0-0 2, Furcron 4-8 0-0 9, Haraway 3-9 2-2 8, Shedenhelm 2-5 0-0 6, Waits 1-1 0-0 3, Fasoyiro 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 22-51 7-10 57.

CINCINNATI (9-3)

Ado 0-0 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 1-7 0-3 2, Davenport 8-15 0-0 22, DeJulius 9-14 4-5 24, Newman 3-7 0-0 7, Saunders 3-7 1-4 8, Koval 1-1 0-0 2, Oguama 0-1 2-2 2, Hensley 1-4 2-2 4, Lakhin 0-0 0-0 0, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-16 71.

Halftime_Cincinnati 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Ashland 6-18 (Koch 2-3, Shedenhelm 2-4, Waits 1-1, Furcron 1-4, Baumgardner 0-3, Haraway 0-3), Cincinnati 10-29 (Davenport 6-11, DeJulius 2-5, Newman 1-2, Saunders 1-4, Hensley 0-2, McGinnis 0-2, Adams-Woods 0-3). Rebounds_Ashland 24 (Koch, Thompson 6), Cincinnati 33 (Newman 6). Assists_Ashland 13 (Koch 7), Cincinnati 17 (Adams-Woods, DeJulius, Newman, Saunders 3). Total Fouls_Ashland 13, Cincinnati 15.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.