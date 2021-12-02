Trending:
Clarke, Watson lift Sacred Heart past Lafayette 74-67

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:04 pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 19 points as Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 74-67 on Thursday night.

Alex Watson added 17 points for the Pioneers, while Tyler Thomas chipped in 15. Bryce Johnson had 12 points for Sacred Heart (3-5).

Neal Quinn had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (2-5). Leo O’Boyle added 15 points. Tyrone Perry had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

