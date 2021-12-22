Clemson 67, Virginia 50

CLEMSON (9-4)

Hall 5-13 0-2 11, Tyson 6-10 2-2 17, Collins 5-7 1-4 11, Dawes 3-13 0-0 8, Honor 1-4 0-0 3, Hemenway 1-1 0-0 3, Bohannon 4-6 0-0 8, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Schieffelin 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-59 3-8 67.

VIRGINIA (7-5)

Gardner 2-9 4-6 9, Shedrick 0-2 2-2 2, Beekman 7-10 3-4 20, Clark 1-3 3-4 6, Franklin 5-13 2-2 13, Milicic 0-2 0-0 0, Poindexter 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-1 0-0 0, Stattmann 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-1 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 14-19 50.

Halftime_Clemson 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 8-22 (Tyson 3-5, Dawes 2-9, Hemenway 1-1, Hall 1-2, Honor 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Schieffelin 0-1), Virginia 6-22 (Beekman 3-5, Clark 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Franklin 1-7, Poindexter 0-1, Milicic 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 30 (Collins 11), Virginia 24 (Franklin 8). Assists_Clemson 12 (Tyson, Collins, Honor, Bohannon 2), Virginia 7 (Clark 3). Total Fouls_Clemson 17, Virginia 10.

