Clemson 84, Wofford 49

WOFFORD (4-7)

Hatton 2-7 3-4 7, Tomlin 0-6 1-2 1, Carman 3-7 3-4 10, Lutz 2-8 1-1 6, Rapert 2-7 0-0 6, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Crawford 2-7 0-0 4, Richetto 0-7 4-4 4, Schultz 3-6 0-0 9, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-64 12-15 49

CLEMSON (6-4)

Robinson 3-4 2-2 8, Hank 2-4 0-0 6, Elliott 5-12 0-0 12, Lewis 1-6 2-4 4, Washington 4-8 0-0 8, Saine 3-4 2-2 8, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Bradford 4-11 0-0 10, Elmore 1-2 0-0 3, Gaines 2-3 0-0 4, Hipp 1-3 1-2 3, Inyang 0-1 3-4 3, Ott 3-3 0-0 6, Standifer 3-5 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 11-16 84

Wofford 10 15 13 11 — 49 Clemson 24 18 21 21 — 84

3-Point Goals_Wofford 7-22 (Hatton 0-2, Carman 1-4, Lutz 1-1, Rapert 2-4, Harris 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Richetto 0-4, Schultz 3-5), Clemson 9-21 (Hank 2-3, Elliott 2-6, Lewis 0-1, Washington 0-1, Bradford 2-4, Elmore 1-2, Hipp 0-1, Standifer 2-3). Assists_Wofford 10 (Carman 3), Clemson 17 (Washington 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wofford 34 (Team 4-7), Clemson 52 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Wofford 13, Clemson 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,003.

