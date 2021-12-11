Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

DRAKE (6-3)
Hemphill 5-9 5-8 15, Murphy 3-13 2-2 10, Sturtz 5-7 2-2 13, Wilkins 4-9 2-2 13, DeVries 6-15 2-2 19, Brodie 5-6 0-0 10, Akinwole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-16 80.
CLEMSON (6-4)
Hall 6-15 9-9 22, Tyson 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 6-10 4-7 16, Dawes 5-12 6-7 19, Honor 3-10 4-4 12, Hemenway 4-6 0-0 12, Bohannon 2-2 0-0 4, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 23-27 90.
Halftime_Clemson 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Drake 11-31 (DeVries 5-12, Wilkins 3-6, Murphy 2-9, Sturtz 1-3, Akinwole 0-1), Clemson 11-26 (Hemenway 4-6, Dawes 3-7, Honor 2-4, Tyson 1-3, Hall 1-5, Hunter 0-1). Fouled Out_Sturtz. Rebounds_Drake 26 (Hemphill 8), Clemson 36 (Hall 13). Assists_Drake 15 (Wilkins 4), Clemson 17 (Dawes 5). Total Fouls_Drake 22, Clemson 17.
