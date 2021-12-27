Clemson faces tough test vs No. 2 Duke

No. 2 Duke (11-1, 1-0) vs. Clemson (9-4, 1-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Duke remains No. 2 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Virginia Tech last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero. Moore is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists while Banchero is putting up 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by PJ Hall and David Collins. Hall has averaged 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Collins has put up 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MOORE JR.: Moore has connected on 41.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 4-4 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK SCORING: Clemson has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-best rate in the nation. The Clemson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

