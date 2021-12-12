On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore 0 6 3 13 22
Cleveland 10 14 0 0 24

First Quarter

Cle_FG McLaughlin 43, 7:30.

Cle_Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :38.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 8:15.

Bal_FG Tucker 50, 3:30.

Cle_Garrett 15 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), :49.

Bal_FG Tucker 42, :02.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 55, 2:05.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Murray 1 run (pass failed), 8:56.

Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 1:17.

A_67,431.

___

Bal Cle
First downs 21 20
Total Net Yards 389 290
Rushes-yards 23-118 29-100
Passing 271 190
Punt Returns 0-0 5-15
Kickoff Returns 3-54 3-40
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-42-0 22-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 0-0
Punts 5-45.6 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-Yards 10-125 4-42
Time of Possession 26:10 33:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Freeman 13-64, Huntley 6-45, L.Jackson 2-5, Duvernay 1-3, Murray 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-59, D.Johnson 4-22, Mayfield 6-14, Hunt 2-5.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 27-38-0-270, L.Jackson 4-4-0-17. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-32-1-190.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 11-115, Bateman 7-103, Brown 5-41, Freeman 5-8, Duvernay 2-14, Oliver 1-6. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-90, Landry 5-41, Hooper 5-30, Chubb 3-6, Hunt 2-13, D.Johnson 1-7, Janovich 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

