Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22

|Baltimore
|0
|6
|3
|13
|—
|22
|Cleveland
|10
|14
|0
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cle_FG McLaughlin 43, 7:30.
Cle_Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :38.
Second Quarter
Cle_Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 8:15.
Bal_FG Tucker 50, 3:30.
Cle_Garrett 15 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), :49.
Bal_FG Tucker 42, :02.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 55, 2:05.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Murray 1 run (pass failed), 8:56.
Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 1:17.
A_67,431.
___
|
|Bal
|Cle
|First downs
|21
|20
|Total Net Yards
|389
|290
|Rushes-yards
|23-118
|29-100
|Passing
|271
|190
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|3-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-42-0
|22-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|0-0
|Punts
|5-45.6
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-125
|4-42
|Time of Possession
|26:10
|33:50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Freeman 13-64, Huntley 6-45, L.Jackson 2-5, Duvernay 1-3, Murray 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-59, D.Johnson 4-22, Mayfield 6-14, Hunt 2-5.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 27-38-0-270, L.Jackson 4-4-0-17. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-32-1-190.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 11-115, Bateman 7-103, Brown 5-41, Freeman 5-8, Duvernay 2-14, Oliver 1-6. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-90, Landry 5-41, Hooper 5-30, Chubb 3-6, Hunt 2-13, D.Johnson 1-7, Janovich 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.
