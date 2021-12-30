Cleveland St. 90, Fort Wayne 81

FORT WAYNE (5-6)

Kpedi 0-1 0-0 0, Planutis 3-6 3-3 11, Chong Qui 7-9 0-0 18, Godfrey 5-13 0-0 11, Pipkins 5-11 3-4 15, Billups 3-8 6-6 15, DeJurnett 2-3 0-0 4, Peterson 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 0-0 2-3 2, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 14-16 81.

CLEVELAND ST. (7-3)

Johnson 1-2 8-10 10, Gomillion 8-12 2-2 19, Parker 1-4 2-4 4, Patton 6-12 8-10 21, Hodge 7-11 1-3 19, Finstuen 7-10 0-0 15, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 1-2 1, Mirambeaux 0-0 1-2 1, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Majak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 23-33 90.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 13-30 (Chong Qui 4-5, Billups 3-8, Planutis 2-4, Pipkins 2-6, Peterson 1-2, Godfrey 1-5), Cleveland St. 7-20 (Hodge 4-8, Gomillion 1-2, Finstuen 1-3, Patton 1-3, Greene 0-1, Hill 0-1, Parker 0-1, Woodrich 0-1). Fouled Out_Kpedi. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 22 (Godfrey, Pipkins 5), Cleveland St. 32 (Patton 10). Assists_Fort Wayne 14 (Godfrey 6), Cleveland St. 16 (Patton 8). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 24, Cleveland St. 18. A_617 (13,610).

