Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Wright State

Wright State (2-5, 1-0) vs. Cleveland State (5-2, 1-0)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Wright State. Cleveland State’s last Horizon loss came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 75-68 on Feb. 19. Wright State won 86-73 at Purdue Fort Wayne in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton has averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 12.7 points and 2.1 steals. For the Raiders, Tanner Holden has averaged 21.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Grant Basile has put up 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Vikings are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Wright State offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Cleveland State has not been as uptempo as the Raiders and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 268th, nationally).

