Coastal Carolina 102, Methodist 42

METHODIST (0-1)

Coe 2-7 0-0 6, George 4-10 0-0 9, McLaughlin 2-9 2-2 7, Mull 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 1-9 0-0 2, Stevens 7-14 0-0 16, Brinson 1-6 0-0 2, Cotton-Samuel 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, McClain 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-65 2-2 42.

COASTAL CAROLINA (6-3)

Likayi 2-5 0-0 5, Mostafa 6-10 4-6 16, Cole 2-7 0-0 5, Green 5-8 0-0 14, Williams 3-5 1-1 7, Smith 5-8 2-3 12, Uduje 5-6 1-1 12, Williamson 3-9 0-0 9, Hippolyte 2-3 0-0 4, Thomas 3-7 6-6 12, Harvey 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 39-73 14-17 102.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 48-21. 3-Point Goals_Methodist 6-25 (Stevens 2-5, Coe 2-6, George 1-2, McLaughlin 1-3, Cotton-Samuel 0-1, McClain 0-1, Mull 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Brinson 0-2, Wade 0-3), Coastal Carolina 10-24 (Green 4-6, Williamson 3-8, Uduje 1-2, Likayi 1-3, Cole 1-4, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Methodist 19 (Stevens 5), Coastal Carolina 59 (Smith 9). Assists_Methodist 9 (McLaughlin 4), Coastal Carolina 24 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Methodist 14, Coastal Carolina 6. A_774 (3,600).

