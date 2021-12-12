Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59

WOFFORD (7-4)
Godwin 1-1 0-0 2, Mack 1-6 1-2 4, Klesmit 4-11 6-6 15, Larson 1-6 0-0 3, Safford 3-9 1-2 10, Bigelow 4-10 0-1 11, Patterson 4-7 0-0 12, L.Turner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 8-11 59.
COASTAL CAROLINA (5-3)
Likayi 1-4 0-0 3, Mostafa 9-14 6-10 24, Dibba 5-8 2-2 12, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-9 0-1 9, Cole 3-9 0-1 7, Uduje 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Hippolyte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 8-14 60.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 13-36 (Patterson 4-6, Safford 3-7, Bigelow 3-8, Mack 1-2, Larson 1-5, Klesmit 1-6, L.Turner 0-2), Coastal Carolina 4-13 (Green 1-2, Cole 1-3, Williams 1-3, Likayi 1-4, Williamson 0-1). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Wofford 25 (Mack, Klesmit, Safford 4), Coastal Carolina 35 (Mostafa 13). Assists_Wofford 15 (Klesmit, Larson 4), Coastal Carolina 12 (Dibba 6). Total Fouls_Wofford 19, Coastal Carolina 16. A_970 (3,600).
