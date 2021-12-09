Trending:
Coleman scores 23 to lift Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-52

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 2:12 am
HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had a career-high 23 points as Hawaii rolled past Hawaii Pacific 88-52 on Wednesday night.

Coleman hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (4-3). Junior Madut added 16 points. Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Hounshell had 14 points for the Sharks.

