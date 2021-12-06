Colgate 89, Columbia 61

COLUMBIA (3-6)
Harding 2-3 0-0 4, Murphy 2-7 1-2 7, Odunowo 3-5 2-3 8, De La Rosa 4-13 3-3 12, Turner 4-13 0-0 9, McLean 7-12 0-0 15, Robledo 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Stankard 1-2 1-2 4, Tavroff 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 7-10 61.
COLGATE (3-5)
Records 5-6 0-0 10, Cummings 8-9 4-4 26, Ferguson 4-12 0-0 12, Richardson 4-8 0-0 11, Moffatt 3-6 3-4 11, Lynch-Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Louis-Jacques 1-4 0-0 3, Thomson 2-3 0-0 4, Woodward 2-4 2-2 6, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 9-10 89.
Halftime_Colgate 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 6-22 (Murphy 2-6, McLean 1-2, Stankard 1-2, De La Rosa 1-5, Turner 1-5, Harding 0-1, Robledo 0-1), Colgate 18-31 (Cummings 6-7, Ferguson 4-7, Richardson 3-4, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-4, Henry 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia 31 (De La Rosa 8), Colgate 24 (Richardson 6). Assists_Columbia 14 (De La Rosa 4), Colgate 23 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Columbia 9, Colgate 15. A_456 (1,750).
