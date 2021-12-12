Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

PRESBYTERIAN (6-5)
Hill 11-16 4-4 26, Harrison 8-24 7-8 26, Reddish 2-8 3-5 7, Younger 3-8 0-0 6, Stewart 3-6 0-1 7, Barnett 0-2 0-0 0, McCormack 0-1 0-0 0, Ard 1-1 0-0 2, Thrash 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 14-18 76.
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (7-3)
Burnham 2-6 3-4 8, Farrar 5-8 2-2 14, Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Tucker 8-13 4-4 23, Underwood 4-13 5-6 13, Ali 2-14 4-4 8, Lampten 3-3 1-3 7, Sechan 1-2 0-0 3, Horton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 21-25 78.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 4-20 (Harrison 3-10, Stewart 1-3, Hill 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Younger 0-5), Coll. of Charleston 7-21 (Tucker 3-4, Farrar 2-3, Sechan 1-2, Burnham 1-3, Underwood 0-1, Ali 0-3, Smith 0-5). Fouled Out_Stewart, Lampten. Rebounds_Presbyterian 42 (Hill 9), Coll. of Charleston 34 (Burnham 9). Assists_Presbyterian 16 (Harrison, Reddish 5), Coll. of Charleston 13 (Underwood 6). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 25, Coll. of Charleston 21. A_3,648 (5,100).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments