Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (8-4)

Burnham 4-8 0-0 10, Smart 4-5 0-0 8, R.Smith 4-14 0-0 10, Tucker 3-10 1-1 8, Underwood 7-13 1-4 15, Faye 3-7 2-3 8, Horton 1-3 6-6 9, Sechan 0-1 0-0 0, Evdokimov 1-4 3-4 6, Lampten 2-3 0-0 4, Farrar 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 31-74 13-18 82.

OLD DOMINION (5-8)

Ezikpe 4-6 11-15 19, Hunter 2-10 5-7 11, Keyser 8-14 6-8 26, Long 1-3 5-6 7, Oliver 1-4 0-0 3, Trice 2-5 3-5 7, C.Smith 1-3 4-5 7, Stines 0-1 0-0 0, Essien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 34-46 80.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 7-25 (Burnham 2-4, R.Smith 2-8, Evdokimov 1-2, Horton 1-2, Tucker 1-5, Sechan 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Faye 0-2), Old Dominion 8-21 (Keyser 4-7, Hunter 2-6, Oliver 1-3, C.Smith 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1). Fouled Out_Smart, Lampten, Trice. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 42 (Smart 10), Old Dominion 31 (Ezikpe, Long 9). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 12 (Burnham, Underwood 3), Old Dominion 13 (Ezikpe, Hunter, Long 3). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 30, Old Dominion 18. A_4,272 (8,472).

