Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 12:01 am
1 min read
      

Wednesday, Dec. 1

EAST

Boston U. 56, George Washington 54

Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70

Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63

CCSU 73, Holy Cross 67

Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46

Hofstra 81, Princeton 77

Iona 78, Marist 71

Loyola (Md.) 78, Chicago St. 64

Miami 63, Penn St. 58

Navy 75, William & Mary 56

Providence 72, Texas Tech 68

Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57

Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57

Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67

Stony Brook 80, American U. 57

Temple 73, La Salle 57

UMBC 98, Columbia 60

Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65

Villanova 71, Penn 56

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Yale 82, Lehigh 72

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, Boyce 29

Auburn 85, UCF 68

Coastal Carolina 80, South Carolina 56

FAU 83, Stetson 73

FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Florida A&M 76, Fort Valley State 63

Georgia 82, Memphis 79

LSU 66, Ohio 51

Louisiana Tech 87, Texas Southern 60

Louisiana-Monroe 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 67

Mercer 73, Kennesaw St. 71

Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61

Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51

NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65

NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT

Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69

North Alabama 72, MVSU 58

North Carolina 72, Michigan 51

Richmond 73, Wofford 64

South Alabama 85, Southern Miss. 55

Troy 81, Rust College 48

UAB 70, ETSU 56

UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58

W. Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47

Winthrop 82, Hartford 75

Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

MIDWEST

Akron 88, Marshall 86

Bradley 71, N. Iowa 69

Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58

Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54

Illinois St. 79, Missouri St. 74, OT

Iowa St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43

Loyola Chicago 88, Indiana St. 76

Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64

N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45

S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52

Texas A&M-CC 83, Rio Grande 77

W. Illinois 93, Ball St. 80

Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 108, Dallas 65

Arkansas 97, Cent. Arkansas 60

Incarnate Word 93, Our Lady of the Lake 66

Oklahoma 74, Florida 67

SMU 83, UNLV 64

Stephen F. Austin 90, Lincoln (CA) 54

Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 86, UALR 55

Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 67

Fresno St. 63, San Diego 43

Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65

UC Davis 63, Pacific 57

UCLA 73, Colorado 61

Utah Valley 72, BYU 65, OT

Washington St. 51, Arizona St. 29

___

