Wednesday, Dec. 1
Boston U. 56, George Washington 54
Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70
Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63
CCSU 73, Holy Cross 67
Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46
Hofstra 81, Princeton 77
Iona 78, Marist 71
Loyola (Md.) 78, Chicago St. 64
Miami 63, Penn St. 58
Navy 75, William & Mary 56
Providence 72, Texas Tech 68
Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57
Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57
Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63
St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67
Stony Brook 80, American U. 57
Temple 73, La Salle 57
UMBC 98, Columbia 60
Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65
Villanova 71, Penn 56
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
Yale 82, Lehigh 72
Appalachian St. 90, Boyce 29
Auburn 85, UCF 68
Coastal Carolina 80, South Carolina 56
FAU 83, Stetson 73
FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Florida A&M 76, Fort Valley State 63
Georgia 82, Memphis 79
LSU 66, Ohio 51
Louisiana Tech 87, Texas Southern 60
Louisiana-Monroe 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 67
Mercer 73, Kennesaw St. 71
Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61
Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51
NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65
NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT
Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69
North Alabama 72, MVSU 58
North Carolina 72, Michigan 51
Richmond 73, Wofford 64
South Alabama 85, Southern Miss. 55
Troy 81, Rust College 48
UAB 70, ETSU 56
UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58
W. Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47
Winthrop 82, Hartford 75
Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66
Akron 88, Marshall 86
Bradley 71, N. Iowa 69
Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58
Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54
Illinois St. 79, Missouri St. 74, OT
Iowa St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64
Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43
Loyola Chicago 88, Indiana St. 76
Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64
N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45
S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52
Texas A&M-CC 83, Rio Grande 77
W. Illinois 93, Ball St. 80
Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45
Abilene Christian 108, Dallas 65
Arkansas 97, Cent. Arkansas 60
Incarnate Word 93, Our Lady of the Lake 66
Oklahoma 74, Florida 67
SMU 83, UNLV 64
Stephen F. Austin 90, Lincoln (CA) 54
Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51
Colorado St. 86, UALR 55
Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 67
Fresno St. 63, San Diego 43
Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65
UC Davis 63, Pacific 57
UCLA 73, Colorado 61
Utah Valley 72, BYU 65, OT
Washington St. 51, Arizona St. 29
