Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Thursday, Dec. 2

EAST

Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

NJIT 76, St. Elizabeth 43

Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67

Towson 72, LIU 63

SOUTH

Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44

Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

James Madison 96, E. Mennonite 54

Liberty 66, Missouri 45

Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58

Detroit 69, IUPUI 45

Drake 73, Valparaiso 66

Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58

N. Dakota St. 114, Northland 51

Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77

St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Crown (Minn.) 53

Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73

Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46

TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

FAR WEST

Cal Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55

Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75

Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55

S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, Utah St. 58

UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74

Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

___

