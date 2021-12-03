Thursday, Dec. 2
EAST
Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48
Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
NJIT 76, St. Elizabeth 43
Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67
Towson 72, LIU 63
SOUTH
Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65
Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44
Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56
James Madison 96, E. Mennonite 54
Liberty 66, Missouri 45
Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60
North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58
Detroit 69, IUPUI 45
Drake 73, Valparaiso 66
Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58
N. Dakota St. 114, Northland 51
Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77
St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Crown (Minn.) 53
Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73
Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46
TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63
FAR WEST
Cal Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55
Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71
N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75
Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55
S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, Utah St. 58
UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74
Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44
Wyoming 77, Denver 64
