Monday, Dec. 6
EAST
Colgate 89, Columbia 61
Harvard 74, Babson 64
SOUTH
Georgia St. 80, Voorhees 51
Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60
Mercer 74, Coastal Carolina 69
Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66
Morgan St. 77, Millersville 71
Texas Southern 69, Florida 54
The Citadel 80, NC Central 67
MIDWEST
Illinois 87, Iowa 83
Towson 73, Kent St. 58
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45
FAR WEST
New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT
Pepperdine 82, San Jose St. 69
