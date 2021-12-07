On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 12:01 am
Monday, Dec. 6

EAST

Colgate 89, Columbia 61

Harvard 74, Babson 64

SOUTH

Georgia St. 80, Voorhees 51

Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60

Mercer 74, Coastal Carolina 69

Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66

Morgan St. 77, Millersville 71

Texas Southern 69, Florida 54

The Citadel 80, NC Central 67

MIDWEST

Illinois 87, Iowa 83

Towson 73, Kent St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT

Pepperdine 82, San Jose St. 69

___

